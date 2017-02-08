Ottawa-Gatineau's population rose to more than 1.3 million people in 2016, but at a slower growth compared to western municipalities resulting in a drop to the fifth largest city in Canada.

Statistics Canada's first data from the 2016 Census showed the metropolitan area — which includes Ottawa, Gatineau and nearby municipalities — grew 5.5 per cent to 1,323,783 people. That's slower growth than the previous census in 2011, which had shown growth of 9.0 per cent in the region.

With a higher rate of growth, Calgary overtook Ottawa-Gatineau as the fourth-largest metropolitan area, behind Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

The City of Ottawa's population grew from 883,391 in 2011 to 934,243 in 2016, at a growth rate of about 5.8 per cent.

Other major centres that saw their population grow in eastern Ontario and west Quebec include Thurso, Que., (14.8 per cent), Clarence-Rockland, Ont., (5.7 per cent), Gracefield, Que., (4.5 per cent) and Gatineau (4.1 per cent).

Meanwhile, some cities saw declines, including Maniwaki, Que., (-2.0 per cent), Brockville, Ont., (-2.4 per cent) and Pembroke, Ont., (-3.1 per cent).