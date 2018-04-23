David bid never meant to undermine Quebec buyers, National Gallery says

The National Gallery of Canada says it's not trying to snatch a priceless work of art from Quebec museums and will gladly stand down if those institutions can raise the cash to keep the painting in Canada.

In an open letter released Monday, Françoise Lyon, chair of the gallery's board, and gallery director Marc Mayer denied the national institution is trying to outbid prospective Quebec buyers for Saint Jerome Hears the Trumpet of the Last Judgment, painted in 1779 by Jacques-Louis David.

The National Gallery is planning to sell another work in its collection, Marc Chagall's The Eiffel Tower, at an auction next month to raise the money for the purchase.

"We wish to reassure Canadians, and especially Quebecers, that the National Gallery of Canada's bid to acquire David's Saint Jerome is in no way intended to pre-empt efforts by museums in Quebec to purchase the work," the letter said.

The David painting is owned today by Notre-Dame de Québec Basilica-Cathedral, which is looking to sell the work. Since news of the sale surfaced, two Quebec institutions have come forward saying they're interested in buying it.

On May 15, Christie’s will offer Marc Chagall’s La Tour Eiffel as a highlight of its evening sale of Impressionist and modern art in New York City. The canvas, from the National Gallery of Canada, is being sold in part to have the funds to buy the David piece. (National Gallery of Canada/Christie's)

Push to keep painting in Quebec

In their letter, Lyon and Mayer said they've "heard the passion and interest behind the many comments and letters we have received."

They said if the Quebec institutions can raise the funds, they should purchase the painting themselves.

"The work has a historical connection to Quebec and the Gallery would be pleased if a successful funding strategy can support Quebecers' wish to assume ownership," they wrote. "We will await the outcome of those efforts before taking any further steps to acquire the picture, in keeping with our commitment to serve the national interest and to preserve this magnificent work of art for Canada."

The National Gallery expects to pay $5 million for the David piece, and is selling the Chagall to raise the money to buy it after other fundraising attempts proved unsuccessful. In the letter, Lyon and Mayer said they're trying to ensure the David painting remains in Canada.

"We were led to believe that, although more than a year had elapsed since the painting was offered for sale, a Quebec institutional buyer seemed unlikely."

Loans possible

If the gallery does acquire the painting, it's not opposed to the idea of loaning it out, the letter said.

"We would welcome developing a long-term loan agreement with museums in Quebec. Indeed, we have a long history of such arrangements."

In an interview with CBC last week, Mayer appeared to reject that idea. He said moving the painting between museums would be too difficult.

Marc Mayer, director and CEO of the National Gallery of Canada, said in an open letter the gallery has no intention of outbidding Quebec institutions. (Idil Mussa/CBC News)

"Old master paintings are fragile, they're old. It's not like a child of a divorced couple that is shuttling between two parents."

CBC has reached out to the gallery for clarification on the apparent about-face.

The gallery also said in the letter it's going ahead with the Chagall sale whatever the outcome, in order to build a fund dedicated to keeping important Canadian art in the country.