It took three games and an incredibly unlikely goal, but Ottawa Fury FC now have their first United Soccer League win in the bag.

Steevan Dos Santos broke a scoreless deadlock against the Richmond Kickers in the 79th minute, blasting a shot from the pitch's halfway mark over the head of the Kickers' goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

It was a goal that Fury FC head coach and general manager Paul Dalglish called "sensational" after the game.

Fury FC goalie Callum Irving earned the clean sheet in the 1-0 road victory.

The Ottawa club bolted from the North American Soccer League in 2016 to join the USL, which has doubled in size over the past few years and features reserve teams for Major League Soccer clubs Toronto FC and the Montreal Impact.

At the time of the move, the USL's division three status represented a step down for Fury FC.

However, the USL had applied to the U.S. Soccer Federation to move up to division two status to reflect the league's increasing quality of play, and that status was provisionally granted in January.

Saturday's win comes after Fury FC lost their first two games of the season.