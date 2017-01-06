Which trends do Ottawa foodies want to see more of in 2017, and what should be dumped?

Kent Van Dyk is a chef and high school culinary arts teacher who also reviews restaurants for CBC Radio's In Town and Out, which airs on Saturday mornings.

Anne DesBrisay is a restaurant critic for Ottawa Magazine and author of the book Ottawa Cooks.

They were guests on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning Friday to discuss what's coming up and what's on the way out in Ottawa's food and drink scene.

What needs to stop

DesBrisay thinks beet salads, pop ups and overly aggressive hipster waiters should be shown the door this year.

Van Dyk, meanwhile, has had enough of kale salads and Ottawa's infatuation with white albacore tuna.

How about some kohlrabi and cauliflower, instead?

What's coming this year

DesBrisay believes that since it's Canada's 150th birthday year, local restaurants will be thinking hard about how to put Canada and the Ottawa region on a plate.

Van Dyk hopes restaurants will become more involved with their food supply chains by actually getting into the production of the food itself. For example, by growing wheat for the bread they make, or growing vegetables on their own plots of land. He also wants more diversity, such as Peruvian or Argentinean cuisine — no, he doesn't mean more tacos — as well as a better array of vegetarian and vegan restaurants.

Both critics agree it's been exciting to see established restaurateurs like Stephen Beckta (Play Food & Wine, Gezellig, Beckta), Matt Carmichael and Jordan Holley (El Camino, Datsun, Riviera), Jon Svazas (Fauna, Bar Laurel) and Marc Doiron and Lori Wojcik (Town, Citizen) continue to open new restaurants, and they hope that trend continues in 2017.

Preventing food waste — by using beet greens in addition to the beet root, as one example — is another growing trend, DesBrisay says.

About small plates

DesBrisay, from a purely selfish perspective, says she likes small plates because they allow her to taste more dishes for her reviews. And she thinks they're going to stay. But she says small plates menus can be confusing for people, and that it's annoying to have to get long-winded explanations about how the menus work.

Van Dyk thinks many small plates and tapas places aren't doing a good enough job of honouring the Spanish tradition, which is supposed to be about small venues, low price points and bar food for drinking. He'd like to see that be done better this year.

New foodie haunts on the horizon

Both DesBrisay and Van Dyk are excited for Marc Lepine's new restaurant (he's the guy behind successful Atelier). Lepine has been tight-lipped about it.

Citizen, from the team behind the popular Elgin Street eatery Town, just opened Thursday. It has a focus on world-influenced, high-end bar food.

Stella Luna is opening up a second location in Hintonburg.