The head of the Ottawa Food Bank says their ability to provide fresh produce to people in need has taken a hit this summer after a wet and cold growing season stunted production of staple foods like potatoes and carrots.

The food bank had aimed to grow more than 45,000 kilograms of produce on their 2.4-hectare Stittsville farm, according to executive director Michael Maidment.

But record rainfall early in the season and generally cold weather conspired to reduce their expected yield by 20 to 25 per cent, he said.

"The field was so wet that some of the crops just rotted in the field, they just got too much water," Maidment said Thursday. "A lot of the crops were just affected by lower temperatures and got a later start."

He said potatoes, which the food bank chose to grow because they can store and keep later into the year, have so far been undersized. The farmers have yet to harvest the main crop in hopes they might grow a bit more.

The food bank also planted cauliflower for the first time this year, but the crop took a hit from a series of storms, some of which dropped damaging hail, he said.

All farmers hurting

Normally when one crop or another doesn't do well, Maidment says the food bank can rely on around 30,000 kg in produce donations a year from other farms to help make up the difference, but with all farmers struggling, he says donations this year have been scarce.

The food bank is planning a food drive at local grocery stores on Sept. 17 to help stock their shelves.

In the meantime, Maidment is encouraging people with gardens who wish to donate food to drop it off at the Ottawa Food Bank, and suggests people could also donate produce purchased from local farmers to support farmers as well.

The food bank says the food it distributes to its agency partners reaches over 41,500 people every month.