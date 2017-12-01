It all started with too many tomatoes.

When the Ottawa Food Bank received seven pallets of the ripe fruit all at once late last summer, executive director Michael Maidment knew he had a problem.

"The warehouse was full of tomatoes, so the question then became, can we get these tomatoes to everyone in time before they spoil, or could we do something with these tomatoes?" Maidment recalled.

'Having locally available foods is a bonus, and if you can build a social enterprise around it, that's a triple bonus.' - Brian Harrigan, Nutrition International

"Could we turn them into a soup? Could we turn them into a sauce? You know, maybe we're able to turn them into a sauce and then put them on our shelf so the tomatoes don't get wasted," Maidment said.

It turns out they were on to something.

Food banks across North America are already branching out beyond accepting donations by growing their own produce. Now they're eyeing food processing as well.

"It seems like a great opportunity to divert food that's perfectly edible," said Carolyn Stewart, executive director of the Ontario Association of Food Banks.

Stewart said processing and storing nutritious food, while still just a concept for most food banks, has the potential to help them keep their shelves stocked even when donations run dry.

The association has just released its annual report showing the number of people who benefit from the province's food banks has reached 500,000, a three per cent increase over the previous year. At the same time, donations from large food manufacturers are declining as giants like Kellogg's and Heinz have shuttered plants.

Processing donations could be a way to eliminate food waste, the Ottawa Food Bank says. (CBC/Jean Delisle)

'Project Preserve'

The only current example of a full-blown processing operation in North America is "Project Preserve" at Second Harvest Food Bank in Tennessee.

It's built an FDA-approved processing plant at its warehouse in Nashville, from which it distributes to food banks across the country.

That project, too, began with tomatoes — a massive shipment sent home with the troops from the first Gulf War. Today the non-profit manufactures canned goods and individual meals.

"It's going to be different for everyone," COO Kim Molnar said.

One food bank in Vancouver has started canning its own soup. Now the Ottawa Food Bank is hoping to partner with an existing food manufacturer to kick-start an even bigger venture.

The food bank has received a $45,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Ottawa to explore the possibilities.

'I do believe that access to nutritious affordable, foods that taste good is a basic human right,' says Brian Harrigan, right. (Amanda Pfeffer)

Growing their own

"The Ottawa Food Bank would be a relative pioneer among food banks in Canada," said Brian Harrigan, CEO of Nutrition International, an NGO that has worked with communities in developing countries in Asia and Africa to increase access to healthy food.

"This is viable," said Harrigan, who's volunteering his expertise and background in food processing to help with the project.

Rather than wait for another load of tomatoes, the food bank is looking at its own Community Harvest program.

"The Ottawa Food Bank grows squash, zucchinis, onions, potatoes, peppers — these are great for soups and purees," said Harrigan.

Harrigan said the end product would aim to be different from many of the processed food items that are donated, which can be high in fat and salt.

There could even be sales to the public, with proceeds going back to the food bank.

"I do believe that access to nutritious affordable, foods that taste good is a basic human right," Harrigan said. "Having locally available foods is a bonus, and if you can build a social enterprise around it, that's a triple bonus."