The O'Connor Street bike lane has become a de facto wintertime sidewalk for many commuters in downtown Ottawa as piles of snow, thick layers of ice and slushy puddles obstruct their traditional walkway.

Bryce Dymond said the O'Connor Street bike lane has been "the path of least resistance" through the slush and snow for the past week or so, especially when he is pushing his young daughter along in a stroller.

"It's easier than walking on the sidewalk," he said, adding that he'd like to see the City of Ottawa spend more funds clearing paths for pedestrians. "The sidewalks are pretty atrocious."

The "mess" on the sidewalks has also led Tanner Trepanier to take the bike lane during his daily commute through the downtown core on foot.

"It's always clear on the bike lane," he said, adding that some cyclists have been "pretty upset" about pedestrians in the bike lane.

"It would be nice to get two paths going instead of having to be on the road," Trepanier said.

Cyclists cautious of pedestrians

Nicolas Thibodeau said he is 'really careful' cycling in the winter as he see pedestrians in the bike lane daily. (Chloé Fedio/CBC)

Nicolas Thibodeau said he sees pedestrians walking in bike lanes daily in the winter due to messy sidewalks, forcing him and other cyclists to slow down, especially on foggy days when visibility is low.

"You see people just at the last minute so you have to be really careful and slow down. That's the reality of things," he said. "It's symptomatic of bad sidewalks. If sidewalks were done properly, then I'm sure pedestrians would use the sidewalk."

Melting snow coupled with ice-covered catch basins has flooded many other Ottawa sidewalks, leading pedestrians to walk on the relatively clear roads, instead.

The City of Ottawa was not available to meet CBC's deadline for a comment on this issue.