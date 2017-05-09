Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is proposing extending tax deadlines for residents affected or displaced by the flood that's currently inundating the city.

The offer comes as water levels along the Ottawa River finally stabilize and start to slowly decline.

Recipients of final tax bills being mailed out in about one week will include owners of the 310 Ottawa homes directly affected by flooding, whether they're able to reach their mailboxes or not.

Watson is proposing deferring those residents' payment deadlines to December 7, 2017.

The mayor said he will introduce a motion at Wednesday's city council meeting directing staff to create a tax deferral program over the next 30 days that will identify properties affected by the flood.

A rusty mailbox leans precariously in the floodwater surrounding a home in Ottawa's Constance Bay community. Municipal property tax bills are due to be mailed out in about one week. (Mike O'Shaughnessy/CBC)

Watson will also ask council to waive its normal rules of procedure to help fast-track the program's implementation.

"This will provide some temporary relief to residents most affected by the flood during this time of need so they can focus on rebuilding their lives and properties," Watson said in a news release.

CRA also offering relief

Flood victims will also be able to apply for extra time from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Residents, business owners and first responders who are unable to file their returns or pay their taxes on time because of flooding can apply for taxpayer relief, the CRA said Tuesday.

They can make their requests online, by using Form RC4288, Request for Taxpayer Relief, or by calling 1-800-959-8281 for individual enquiries, and at 1-800-959-5525 for business enquiries.

The agency said it considers each request on a case-by-case basis.