The City of Ottawa is setting up information centres to help affected residents recover from the flood.

City staff will be present at each location to help homeowners assess damage, to answer questions about resources and to follow up on inquiries, according to a news release from the city.

Representatives from the Red Cross and the Salvation Army will also be on hand.

The centres will open at noon Wednesday in four areas impacted by recent flooding: Cumberland, Britannia, Woodlawn, and Fitzroy Harbour. Those locations are:

Community Hall at the R.J. Kennedy Arena, 1115 Dunning Rd.

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre East Parking Lot, 102 Greenview Ave.

Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre, 262 Len Purcell Dr.

Fitzroy Harbour Community Centre, 100 Clifford Campbell St.

The information centres will be open from noon until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The city says it will provide a schedule for the weekend and the following week in the coming days.

Water surrounds a home on Morin Road in Ottawa's Cumberland ward on Monday, May 8. (Stu Mills/CBC)

As of Wednesday, 346 homes in Ottawa have been affected by the flooding, and 155 families evacuated, according to Mayor Jim Watson, who began the council meeting with an update on the devastation.