Michel Potvin was working in his flood-soaked, torn-up backyard off Leo Lane in Cumberland when, out of the blue, vanloads of volunteers started organizing in his driveway.

A team that was expected to swell to around 50 people formed a human chain and started disassembling the sandbag wall surrounding Potvin's riverside home.

"This is really going to help," said a weary Potvin, who had been cleaning up for the last two days.

Michel Potvin shows how high the Ottawa River rose in front of his Cumberland home. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

This week, as part of their transition to flood recovery, communities affected by this spring's severe flooding are figuring out what to do with hundreds of thousands of sandbags filled and strategically placed as the waters rose.

In Ottawa, the city estimates there are around 250,000 sandbags out there.

The Ottawa Volunteer Search and Rescue gives instructions before going to work cleaning sandbags in Cumberland Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

City crews are starting to gather sandbags in the flooded areas to the east and west of the core, asking people to bring them to the edge of their property for daily pickup.

Volunteers such as the ones who made the rounds in Cumberland Tuesday and Wednesday are dispatched by the city to help anyone who needs some extra muscle.

"It's not easy when you're used to handling things on your own then [you get older and] you have to depend on so many people," said Sylvia Viau, who lives on Morin Road.

"I still can't get over the fact there were so many people that came out. Those bags are so heavy. They worked most of the day putting things away, it doesn't even look like anything really happened."

Sylvia Viau says if she were younger, she would have been all over the neighbourhood ready to help. Since that's not the case, she was thankful for the help. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Answering the call

The volunteers, who were being supervised and guided by the Ottawa Volunteer Search and Rescue, said they felt compelled to do something to help the victims.

"We see things like natural disasters all over the world and when it happens right where you live … the least I could do was come and help clean up," said Felicia Stamour.

"If people need help, you gotta help," explained Garret Darch.

Garrett Darch is semi-retired and has time to spare, so he signed up to volunteer with Ottawa's flood relief efforts. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

The volunteers mentioned they had signed up on the city's website to help as needed and got a call a few days ago with the offer to collect sandbags.

The city said it expects it will need volunteers to help clean over the next three weeks.

Anyone who wants help with sandbags can call 311 or ask for it at the city's two emergency flood centres: the R.J. Kennedy Arena on Dunning Road in the east end or the Buckham's Bay Community Centre on Len Purcell Drive in the west.