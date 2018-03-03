12 displaced after overnight fire at residence near U of O

Twelve people have been displaced after an overnight fire at a student residence across from the University of Ottawa campus.

Ottawa firefighters responded to reports of smoke visible from the third floor of the residence at 181 Henderson Avenue in Sandy Hill, shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

A fire investigator was later dispatched to the residence.

The blaze came just hours after crews responded to another downtown fire.

Firefighters received a call around 10 p.m. Friday night after alarms rang out in a high rise at 200 Rideau Street.

No injuries were reported as a result of Friday night's fire at 200 Rideau Street. (CBC)

Firefighters found heavy smoke on the eighth floor when they arrived.

Ottawa police closed Rideau Street between Waller and Cumberland streets for a little more than an hour while firefighters tended to the blaze.

Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control, Ottawa firefighters said.

No injuries were reported and the cost of the damage has not yet been estimated.