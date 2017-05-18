Ottawa's 1,500 professional and volunteer firefighters will begin training to administer naloxone on May 26, in an effort to combat the city's growing opioid crisis.

Ottawa fire Chief Gerry Pingitore told the community and protective services committee Thursday that the trainers are themselves being trained this week.

The chief said he expects all firefighters to be trained in administering the opioid antidote by the end of June.

"It's important to note that emergency responders are liable when administering naloxone as part of their regular duties, therefore it requires a much more formal training before they use the kits," Pingitore told councillors.