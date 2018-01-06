Ottawa firefighters were called to a rowhouse fire that quickly escalated to a three-alarm blaze in the Craig Henry area of Nepean Friday evening. 

A fire broke out inside a unit at 39 Woodvale Green, off of Craig Henry Drive. Firefighters at the scene were asked to evacuate the building just after the fire spread to the second floor and the attic of one unit. The unit is surrounded by four other adjacent units. 

Marc Messier of the Ottawa Fire Services said in a tweet at 7:45 p.m. there were no reported injuries from the fire. 

The temperature at the time of crews were on scene hovered around –22 C, but with the wind chill it felt more like –36. 

Messier said the fire was declared under control just before 8:45 p.m. 

Fire at Woodvale Green Jan. 5, 2018

Ottawa firefighters respond to a fire at 39 Woodvale Green in west Ottawa on Jan. 5, 2018. (@ofsfirephoto/Twitter)