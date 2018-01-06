Ottawa firefighters were called to a rowhouse fire that quickly escalated to a three-alarm blaze in the Craig Henry area of Nepean Friday evening.

A fire broke out inside a unit at 39 Woodvale Green, off of Craig Henry Drive. Firefighters at the scene were asked to evacuate the building just after the fire spread to the second floor and the attic of one unit. The unit is surrounded by four other adjacent units.

.@Salvation_Army has dispatched their support unit for crews on scene and is also sending their Victim Assistance unit with @OttawaRedCross. @OC_Transpo sending buses for sheltering affected residents and firefighters. #Ottnews — @MessierOnFire

Marc Messier of the Ottawa Fire Services said in a tweet at 7:45 p.m. there were no reported injuries from the fire.

The temperature at the time of crews were on scene hovered around –22 C, but with the wind chill it felt more like –36.

A 3rd Alarm has been transmitted for the fire on Woodvale Green. This Is a wind driven fire and crews were ordered out of the unit of origin due to structural issues. Efforts under way to prevent fire spread to the exposures on either side. pic.twitter.com/VaIFCi8S3x — @OFSFirePhoto

Messier said the fire was declared under control just before 8:45 p.m.