A 19-year-old woman was treated for smoke inhalation and burns to her arm after a fire started in the kitchen of a townhouse in east Ottawa on Saturday night.
She was taken to hospital in stable condition, according to Ottawa paramedics.
Everyone inside the end unit of a row of homes at 4602 Ogilvie Walk Cres. had made it to a neighbour's house by the time firefighters arrived just before 8 p.m., the fire service said. The fire was under control by 8:30 p.m.
A fire investigator has been called to the scene. No other information was immediately available.
Ottawa Fire crews have the main body of fire extinguished and are checking for extension. Salvage operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/7u6epmnVAg—
