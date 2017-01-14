A 19-year-old woman was treated for smoke inhalation and burns to her arm after a fire started in the kitchen of a townhouse in east Ottawa on Saturday night.

She was taken to hospital in stable condition, according to Ottawa paramedics.

Everyone inside the end unit of a row of homes at 4602 Ogilvie Walk Cres. had made it to a neighbour's house by the time firefighters arrived just before 8 p.m., the fire service said. The fire was under control by 8:30 p.m.

A fire investigator has been called to the scene. No other information was immediately available.