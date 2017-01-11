Ottawa firefighters were called to two house fires just minutes apart on Wednesday night.

The first call reported a kitchen fire in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhood at 8:36 p.m. The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived at the home at 26 Drumso St., but a woman was taken to hospital with burns on her hands, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

The second call came in at 8:43 p.m., reporting smoke coming from under the door of a unit at 282 Byron Ave. Firefighters were faced with heavy smoke, and called in a second alarm to battle the fire.

Crews were still on scene at 9:30 p.m. but the fire was considered under control. A fire investigator was called to help determine the cause of the fire. No dollar estimate on the damage was immediately available.