New techniques designed by Ottawa's fire department after a devastating fire 10 years ago will help firefighters around the world tackle blazes that burn hotter and faster than ever before.

The very nature of residential fires is changing thanks to synthetic furniture that's both extremely flammable and less likely to contain fire-retardant materials, according to Ottawa Fire Services' division chief of safety and innovation.

'You're sitting on a couch today, it's comfortable gasoline.' - Peter McBride, Ottawa Fire Services

"We've moved from cottons and stone and fabrics, wood, to predominately a synthetic or plastic-spaced environment," Peter McBride told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning Tuesday.

"Generally, you're sitting on a couch today, it's comfortable gasoline. It's foam that's been manufactured from plastics," McBride said. "Under the heat conditions of a fire, [the materials] break down quite quickly and convert back to fuel. That fuel is highly flammable."

A matter of minutes

It's a big change from when his father was a firefighter, McBride said.

Back then, a flashover — when everything in a burning room combusts — generally took 17.5 minutes. These days flashovers can happen within 3.5 minutes.

Since it takes an average of four to six minutes for fire crews to reach the scene of a fire, it could already be too late.

Changing fires demand changing tactics, McBride said. Traditionally, firefighters were trained to ventilate burning buildings, but modern fires tend to consume oxygen much more quickly, so opening doors and windows now can be more dangerous than helpful.

"At a certain point, you've used up most of the oxygen in that room. All it needs now is more air and so when you open the door or break a window, the whole place lights up," McBride said.

Ottawa firefighters demonstrate some of the new techniques developed to better fight fires. (Brett Throop/CBC)

New training manual

A new training manual was developed after a massive apartment building fire near Tunney's Pasture in 2007, when five firefighters barely made it out with their lives.

One firefighter suffered multiple burns and breaks after jumping from the fourth floor of a building.

The training was developed with funding from Canadian Safety and Security Program and involved various fire services from across Canada and the U.S., the Department of National Defence, the National Research Council, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other NATO countries.

Parts of the training manual will be incorporated into National Fire Protection Association standards, which are used worldwide.

New techniques buy time

New techniques include using a curtain to cover doorways, allowing firefighters to pass through while restricting air flow.

A new nozzle design lets firefighters douse flames using various settings including mist.

"If you introduce small droplets of water into the hot gas layer, the smoke layer, essentially what happens is you shrink the gas or the smoke because you pull heat out," McBride said.

The new techniques provide more time to rescue people inside burning buildings, and can cut down on the amount of smoke produced.