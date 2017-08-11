No one was injured after a fire broke out at a highrise in Ottawa's south end.

Firefighters were called out to 900 Dynes Rd. just after 11:30 a.m., Friday after reports of black smoke billowing from the building's roof.

The fire was under control within an hour and no one was hurt, the fire department said.

A fire investigator has been called to the scene.

There's no information on the cause of the fire, but damages are pegged at $50,000.

Arson unit investigating 2 suspicious fires on Dynes Rd.

The fire comes less than a month after two fires were deliberately set at two different buildings just down the road.

Callers reported hearing an explosion at a 11p.m. at a stretch of rowhouses at 920 Dynes Rd. on July 17.

Less than two hours later, another explosion and fire was reported at an unoccupied home at 1077 Dynes Rd.

This unoccupied house at 1077 Dynes Rd. was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at about 12:30 a.m. July 18. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

There were reports of a person fleeing the area at the time of those fires.

Two men were injured in the first fire. A 20-year-old man suffered second degree burns to his upper body, while a 27-year-old suffered burns to his face and chest.

At the time, Ottawa police said the two fires were linked.

As of Friday afternoon, Const. Chuck Benoit said arson investigators had not been called in to investigate the fire at the highrise.