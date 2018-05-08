Skip to Main Content
Ottawa Fire ban reinstated as crews battle multiple fires

After battling five separate grass fires across the city Tuesday, Ottawa Fire Services is reinstating a city-wide fire ban.

Five grass fires broke out on Tuesday alone

An Ottawa firefighter fights one of five grass fires firefighters had to deal with on Tuesday. (Ottawa Fire Services )

The ban cancels any fire permits that have been issued and also prohibits campfires and brush-pile burns.

Crews have been called to blazes in several spots in rural areas of the city, in the south and west. In each case strong winds helped fuel the blaze. In one case the fire grew to close to a hectare in size.

There have been no reported injuries in any of the cases, but there has been property damage, firefighters said.

Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release Tuesday they would take a zero-tolerance approach to enforcement to anyone caught violating the ban.

