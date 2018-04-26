Skip to Main Content
Stay off wet sports fields, city asks

Notifications

Stay off wet sports fields, city asks

Baseball diamonds across Ottawa will open next Tuesday, but other sports fields will remain closed until May 15, the city announced Thursday.

Baseball diamonds to open May 1, other sports fields May 15

CBC News ·
Ball diamonds are set to open May 1, while other sports fields are off-limits until May 15, the city says. (CBC)

Baseball diamonds across Ottawa will open next Tuesday, but other sports fields will remain closed until May 15, the city announced Thursday.

In a statement, the city asked residents, sports teams and event organizers to stay off the fields to prevent damaging the turf in its current spring condition.

As conditions improve, people are being asked to use discretion when it comes to city-owned fields, pitches and diamonds.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us