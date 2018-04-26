Stay off wet sports fields, city asks
Baseball diamonds across Ottawa will open next Tuesday, but other sports fields will remain closed until May 15, the city announced Thursday.
Baseball diamonds to open May 1, other sports fields May 15
In a statement, the city asked residents, sports teams and event organizers to stay off the fields to prevent damaging the turf in its current spring condition.
As conditions improve, people are being asked to use discretion when it comes to city-owned fields, pitches and diamonds.