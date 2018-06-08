Festival season is upon us, and this weekend brings Westfest, Latin Sparks and Italian Week to check out.

Westfest

The free festival is happening from Friday to Sunday at the Tom Brown Arena at the intersection of Albert Street and Bayview Road.

Friday: Performers include Silla + Rise, Witch Prophet, Bear Witness from A Trive Called Red, and an after-party featuring Seiiizmikk, among others.

Saturday: A panel discussion on cross-community collaboration is happening from 1-2 p.m. Performers later in the day include Iyono Ede & the Leaning Lights, Kimberly Sunstrum, Rita Carter and the Pursuit of Happiness, as well as an after-party featuring River City Junction and others.

Sunday: Performers include Niishzhoowe, Bad Parent, Lake Urmia, King Kimbit and Cody Coyote.

Featuring two throat singers from Nunavut, Silla + Rise were nominated for their first Juno award in 2017. (Soundcloud/Silla + Rise)

Italian Week

The gala/official opening party takes place Friday night at St. Anthony'y Banquet Hall off Preston Street. Tickets are $85.

Then on Saturday and Sunday it's St. Anthony's Feast Weekend, which will include religious services, live music, a barbecue and a procession through the streets of Little Italy with marching bands.

Latin Sparks

This year's event is happening on Albert Island on Saturday night, and will feature dance workshops, DJs and social dancing, and live music and dance shows.

Performers include Terrato Group, DJs D-Boy and Peets, Natalie Gelman, Jorge Cano, Jordani Ent., UO Salsa and more.

Tickets are $25.