Ottawa police charged a family doctor with sexual assault after investigating complaints from three of his patients.

Walid Al Houssan, 56, is facing three counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference involving a girl under 16, and one count of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

The Ottawa Police sexual assault and child abuse unit began the investigation in 2016 and said some reported incidents date back to 2012. They have identified three female complainants and investigators are concerned there may be more.

Police say the accused worked at a clinic in the city's west end.

Houssan was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).