An Ottawa family is glad to be safe after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake rocked holiday resorts in Greece and Turkey on Friday.

In addition to the nearly 500 injured in the region, the earthquake claimed the lives of two tourists who were sitting in a bar on the Greek island of Kos when the roof collapsed on them.

Bill Kokkaliaris and his three children were awoken by the shaking while sleeping in their hotel room in Kos, which was hit the hardest by the powerful quake.

"Honestly, it took me 30 seconds to react. I thought I was having a bad dream," said Kokkaliaris, who is director of the St-Laurent Academy school in Ottawa.

Bill Kokkaliaris (left) and his family wait at the Athens airport late Friday evening, hoping to get on a flight back to Ottawa. The family was on the Greek island of Kos when a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit. (Photo courtesy Bill Kokkaliaris)

Kokkaliaris described the scary situation from the Athens airport, where his family was hoping to catch a flight back to Canada as soon as possible.

'We had cracks in the foundation, the pool had spilled onto our floor. You would see cracks in ceilings.' - Bill Kokkaliaris, Canadian tourist in Greece

"We had cracks in the foundation, the pool had spilled onto our floor. You would see cracks in ceilings," he said.

He said they were fortunate to be staying in one of the newer units at the resort, as other travellers woke up to collapsed ceilings.

According to Kokkaliaris, there were other Canadians on the island when the quake hit.

"I spoke to several Canadian families, and everyone is safe. Everyone is taken care of," he said.

Now, he just wants to get his family home.

"We're exhausted. I'll say honestly that in the last 48 hours, my kids had maybe seven hours of sleep. It's been very, very eventful. Tiring."

A boat damaged a wall by a dock on the Greek island of Kos after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake Friday, July 22, 2017. (Photo courtesy Bill )

Relief that friends, family are safe

Ibrahim Ozer was on Facebook when he started to see messages from friends and family in Turkey saying they were safe.

"I didn't know what they were talking about. Then, I checked the news and saw that there was an earthquake," said Ozer, who is president of the Ottawa-based Turkish Association of Canada.

This general view shows the ruins of a bar on the island of Kos on July 21, 2017, where two patrons are said to have died following the earthquake which struck the region. (Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images)

Ozer has cousins and a close friend who live in the Turkish city of Bodrum, which was hit hard by the quake. After initially being unable to reach him, Ozer spoke to the close friend who described what happened immediately after the quake hit.

"When he stood up, the room was still shaking. It looked like the room was actually being moved around," Ozer said.

"Another cousin of mine living nearby, she told me that it was like when you're on a boat, and the boat is swaying side to side."

Ozer said that people in Turkey and Greece are lucky there was not more damage. He referred to previous earthquakes in Turkey, including a 1999 quake in Izmit that killed more than 17,000 people.

"Having all these experiences in the past … it's not an easy stage, but I'm so glad that people in Greece and Turkey, they're mainly safe, except the two. And I feel sorry for their families."