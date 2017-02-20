Ottawa will have no shortage of free events this coming Family Day, with the city and province footing the bill for some appropriated family-friendly activities.

Here's a few ideas for ways to keep entertained on the holiday.

Last chance for Winterlude

It's 2017, it's cold and it's free — the perfect recipe for a great Winterlude, according to organizers for the annual winter festival.

"It's just been fabulous this year because the weather has been cooperative," says Ottawa Tourism's Jantine Van Kregten. "There's always buzz around [Winterlude], but there's also buzz about Ottawa because of the 150th birthday of Canada this year."

Monday is your last chance to check out Winterlude events this year.

The ice-carving, canal-skating, snow-sliding good times are coming to an end this weekend, but if you haven't checked out this year's festivities, Family day will give you one last chance.

As with every year, you can take a look at ice sculptures at Confederation Park — and, hey, they haven't melted this year! — but if you're looking for something different, why not marvel at some moving artistry.

The Extreme Aerial Acrobatic and Trampo-wall Show is a new circus-style performance event, happening on Family Day at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m..

If you're planning your trip to this or any other Winterlude event on Family Day, you may want to consider the free Sno-bus to City Hall and Confederation Bus.

Unfortunately, those heading to events across the river will need to make other arrangements — the free winter shuttles to Jacques-Cartier Park remain cancelled because of STO's current labour dispute.

Quebec's Les Productions Haut-Vol brought its acrobatic circus show to Winterlude this year for the first time. (Facebook)

Lace up your skates

If you're interested in taking a spin around the Rink of Dreams this Monday, Mayor Jim Watson has an invitation for you.

The annual Family Day Skating Party is back.

Skaters will take to the ice at the Rink of Dreams in front of Ottawa City Hall again this Family Day. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC Ottawa)

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., kids can enjoy some special company, skating with some local mascots (including Mayor Watson, who promises to lace up his skates at around 11:45).

Make sure to bring your appetite as well, with free coffee, hot chocolate and soup on the menu.

For people in the Centrepointe neighbourhood, there's another family skating party going down this Monday. There'll be free coffee, hot chocolate and treats waiting at the Ben Franklin Outdoor Rink from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m..

Gone (ice) fishin'

Ontario is hoping to get people outdoors with hook in hand this weekend, by waiving licence requirements for recreational fishing.

The province says it's a great time to try out the winter pastime at parks across the province, so you might want to plan ahead for a trip to Frontenac.

If you're hoping to bring home a big haul, you'll also want to take a look at catch limits — which remain in place this Family Day.

Need some inspiration? Here's a look at how the ice fishing season got underway on the Ottawa River.

If you've been itching to try out ice fishing this might be your weekend. Ontario is waiving licensing fees. (CBC )

Glebe takes advantage of new rules

Businesses in the Glebe are looking to take advantage of their first Family Day since the local business improvement association won an exemption from the Retail Business Holidays Act.

But you don't need to take out your wallet to get in on the fun.

From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Bank Street will host some roaming performers, doing magic and juggling acts.

During that time you can also take advantage of the day by snapping a family photo at Lansdowne. The photo booth includes all the silly props and hats you need to capture the moment.