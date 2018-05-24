Alleged fake Uber driver now faces 3 sexual assault charges

Ottawa police believe an April 2017 report of sexual assault is linked to a 37-year-old Ottawa man accused of posing as an Uber driver and sexually assaulting two women.

The suspect turned himself in to police last week and was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Police said a woman told them she accepted a ride early in the morning on May 10 from a man in the ByWard Market who posed as a driver for the Uber ride-hailing service. He then sexually assaulted her in his car, police allege.

A second woman came forward to police May 11.

On Thursday, police said investigators believe there are links between the same suspect and a report from a woman in April 2017 in downtown Ottawa. The accused man is now facing a third sexual assault charge.

Potential policy change

Police say ride-hailing users should verify the credentials of their drivers before getting into the vehicle and remember that drivers are paid through the app, so they don't accept cash.

The charges led River ward Coun. Riley Brockington to start pushing for Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing companies to require mandatory decals on driver vehicles as a way to authenticate them.

Sexual assault and child abuse investigators are still concerned there may be other incidents tied to this suspect.

Anyone with information can call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760, send an email to mcm@ottawapolice.ca, or leave an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers or the Ottawa police app.