It cancelled outdoor hockey games. It put a damper on New Year's Eve celebrations. It even made Ottawa the world's coldest capital.

Now, there's hope that this seemingly unending stretch of frigid weather could be winding down.

Environment Canada lifted its extreme cold warning for Ottawa just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, as the temperature hovered around –21 C and the wind made it feel more like –29.

The warning had been in place since the morning of Dec. 27.

Not that you need me to tell you if you have been outside, but the entire region is officially under an Extreme Cold Warning. https://t.co/HfFZ7DYIg5 pic.twitter.com/85An0Z9lIO — Ian Black (@BlacksWeather) December 27, 2017

The weather agency had blamed the cold weather on a polar vortex: a phenomenon in which a large pocket of dense arctic air blasts freezing air over a region, sometimes for days at a time.

According to the agency's weather data, the lowest temperature during the six-day stretch was recorded on New Year's Day, when the thermometer plummeted to –30.2 C.

(That's before accounting for wind chill, by the way.)

People celebrating New Year's Eve huddle around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill. The extreme cold warning forced a number of New Year's Eve events on the Hill to be cancelled. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

Grab those shovels

Of course, even without that extreme cold warning, there's no doubt it's still winter in the capital.

While temperatures could rise as high as –9 C this week, Ottawa's now in line for a fair bit of snowfall over the next few days.

As much as four centimetres could fall on the city today, and Environment Canada is forecasting a strong chance of more snow Wednesday and Thursday.

Finally, if you're reading this in the Pontiac, Maniwaki, or other parts of western Quebec: désolé, mes amis. As of 11 a.m., you're still under that extreme cold warning.