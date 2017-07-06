From the biggest music festival in the city to the biggest track meet in the country, it will be an eventful weekend in Ottawa, and that's going to have a major impact on traffic.

Roads will be closed and parking will be limited at and around major sites, so the city is advising people to plan their travels according to this weekend's big events.

RBC Royal Bank Bluesfest

The RBC Royal Bank Bluesfest kicks off Thursday evening and that will affect roads around the festival venue at Lebreton Flats. The northside parking lane and adjacent sidewalk on Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway between Booth Street and Vimy Place will be closed until Sunday, July 16.

And every evening to the end of the festival, the following roads will be closed from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to make way for concert-goers:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway between Booth Street and Parkdale Avenue​

Preston Street between the parkway and Albert Street.

The city is encouraging people attending Bluesfest to use their tickets to ride on OC Transpo for free three hours before and after the event. There is also a free, supervised bike valet near the festival site.

Thousands of fans coming in and out of RBC Royal Bank Bluesfest means some roads will be closed around Lebreton Flats. (CBC)

Canadian National Track and Field Championships

The Canadian National Track and Field Championships are underway at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility at Mooney's Bay Park. There will be no public parking at Mooney's Bay Beach and the Terry Fox facility from today until Sunday. On-site parking won't be available to ticket holders or beach-goers, and on-street parking will be restricted.

Redblacks vs. Argos

On Saturday night at 7 p.m., the Ottawa RedBlacks will host the Toronto Argonauts at TD Place Stadium at Lansdowne. Fans are advised to take transit, bike, or walk to the stadium for the game.

Parking at the Lansdowne site is reserved for VIP ticket holders, and there is limited parking in the vicinity. The city is reminding people they can use their tickets for a free ride on OC Transpo three hours before and up to three hours after the event.

Sunday Bikedays

As part of the National Capital Commission's weekly NOKIA Sunday Bikedays, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, Colonel By Drive, and Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway will be closed to motorists on Sunday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For a detailed list of this weekend's road closures, visit the City of Ottawa's roadwork and street closures page.