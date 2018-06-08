Ottawa Liberals hold on to some seats, but victory is bittersweet

In spite of an overwhelming push for change across the province, several Ottawa Liberal incumbents were able to hold on to their seats Thursday night.

With the momentum of a change election nipping at their heels, last-minute campaigning seemingly paid off for Ottawa-Vanier's Nathalie Des Rosiers, Orléans's Marie-France Lalonde and Ottawa South's John Fraser.

But their victory celebrations took a bitter turn when it became apparent that the Liberals would lose official party status.

"I'm very sad to see so much talent that won't be at the Ontario legislature," Des Rosiers told her supporters, adding that the party will need to rebuild.

It's a sentiment that was echoed in Orléans.

"I know it's going to be difficult and I'm not afraid of that," said Lalonde.

"We will prevail. I think, you know, this is an opportunity for sitting down and rebuilding together [to get] where we need to go next."

Marie-France Lalonde says her party will have to rebuild. (CBC)

NDP take 2 eastern Ontario seats

In Ottawa Centre, Yasir Naqvi, a three-term Liberal who ended his provincial career as the province's attorney general, was ousted in favour of NDP now-MPP Joel Harden.

Not one to shy away from his party's socialist roots, Harden emphasized the value of community and team work in his speech to supporters — even breaking into a rendition of Lean on Me.

"Ottawa's a progressive community," he told reporters, saying his win will lay the groundwork for future NDP wins in the region.

"I actually think it's on us to build year-round — between elections — riding association cultures that reach deeply into the community."

Harden's activist past made him a target of the Ontario PCs during the campaign, who drew on his past comments about climate change — "intolerance and hate" he hopes to combat in the legislature.

"I don't have any time for the rise of hate," he said.

"No one has given anyone a mandate to tear this province down."

He may be joined in that fight by Ian Arthur, the NDP candidate who beat Liberal incumbent Sophie Kiwala in Kingston and the Islands.

A Liberal supporter hugs Yasir Naqi after he concedes in Ottawa Centre, telling him "my heart hurts for you." (CBC)

PCs pick up 4 more seats

While it may not have been the strong wave of blue they were hoping for, the PC camp in eastern Ontario not only retained all of their seats, but picked up for four new representatives.

That includes two new ridings: Carleton and Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

Lisa MacLeod has been an Ottawa MPP for 12 years, all in opposition.

The excitement was palpable at her victory party in Nepean Thursday night, as the PC incumbent danced up to he stage to Flo Rida's My House.

A joyous <a href="https://twitter.com/MacLeodLisa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MacLeodLisa</a> celebrates her re-election and a Progressive Conservative majority with supporters in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barrhaven?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barrhaven</a> <a href="https://t.co/yPYt1AjweH">pic.twitter.com/yPYt1AjweH</a> —@CBCAdrianH

"Welcome to my house," she sang along as she reached the microphone.

With many political pundits expecting her to take home a major cabinet position, the veteran MPP had reason to smile.

"It's been a long road coming, obviously," she told CBC.

"I've been able to be effective as a representative at Queen's Park in opposition. But I really feel right now I'll be able to be part of a government and make some change for the people that I represent."

Cabinet representation?

MacLeod is not the only Ottawa-area MPP who could be in line for a position in a Doug Ford cabinet.

Merilee Fullerton, a former family physician and health advocate, is the new PC representative for Kanata-Carleton, the riding that was held by Jack MacLaren.

Ford will have a number of other veteran candidates to choose from beyond Ottawa's borders, including the MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Steve Clark, who has been represented the area since 2010.

Others include Randy Hillier, Todd Smith, John Yakabuski and Jim McDonnell.