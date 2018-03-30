Plenty of Easter fun for kids this weekend

The Easter Bunny is hopping into the nation's capital this weekend and bringing chocolate with him. Here is a list of some of the places you and your kids can catch up with him.

Diefenbunker

The Diefenbunker is hosting an Easter event on Saturday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Deep underground in Carp, the Diefenbunker is hosting a scavenger hunt on Saturday. While there won't be chocolate eggs hidden in the Cold War shelter, there will be a treat bag at the end of the hunt.

The hunt comes with the price of admission for the museum, which is $12, but children under two are free.

Easter at the Farm

It being spring, the museum has many baby animals to see including chicks. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum has a host of activities all weekend and a whole bunch of baby animals to visit. There are fluffy brand new chicks and soft little lambs at the museum in the Central Experimental Farm.

There will also be face painting and crafts for kids and a demonstration on how chocolate is made. Admission to the museum is $14 for adults and $12 for children.

Bytown Museum

The Bytown Museum has an Easter egg hunt this weekend. (David Richard/CBC)

You can hunt up some history with your eggs at the Bytown Museum's Easter egg hunt on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

The eggs will be hidden for children in the museum's second and third floor galleries, so they might learn things as well.

The cost of admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children.

Fairfields Heritage House

If you're looking for a straight up egg hunt, the Fairfields Heritage House has you covered, with a hunt on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

You will be able to decorate your very own bunny mask before heading out to search for sweet chocolate.

The cost is $6.50 for adults, $10.75 for a pair and $17.25 for families.

Canadian Museum of History

The hunt at the museum ties into the exhibit on Dreamworks animation.

Inspired by the Dreamworks Animation exhibit currently at the museum, there are ten dragon eggs hidden in the museum and for the Easter weekend tracking them down will earn you a chocolate one.

Taking part in this activity comes with the price of admission to the museum. Anyone wanting to take part should go to the travel bureau in the Children's Museum.

Cumberland Heritage Village Museum

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be plenty to do at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, including egg-rolling competitions and an Easter basket relay race. You can also decorate eggs using traditional tools or try your hand at egg dyeing.

The cost of admission is $7.50 for adults, children under five are free and there is special pricing for families as well.