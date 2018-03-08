Ontario Provincial Police conducted a major drug arrest in the village of Alexandria, Ont., seizing drugs, cash and guns from several homes and one business.

Search warrants were executed on March 2 in the village and nine people, ranging in age from 21 to 59, were arrested.

Officers seized 2,200 methamphetamine pills, 1,000 hydromorphone pills, 27 fentanyl patches, 594 grams of marijuana and 66 grams of hash. Police estimate the street value of the drugs at more than $40,000.

They also uncovered two handguns, six replica handguns, multiple long guns, two Tasers, nunchucks and more than $15,000 in cash.

Police said in a news release the seizure would be felt.

"These arrests will have a significant impact in the small community of Alexandria," said Det. Sgt. Dean Canham of the Community Street Crime Unit.