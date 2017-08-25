Overdose Prevention Ottawa says it is setting up a supervised drug-use tent at Raphael Brunet Park in Lowertown, across the street from 310 St. Patrick Street.

The group says it's setting up the tent for people to use drugs under supervision so they can better access healthcare.

The unsanctioned "overdose prevention site" follows the lead of similar initiatives in Toronto and Vancouver.

The group, made up of people with experience caring for and supporting drug users, said public health officials recommend not using drugs alone in case of an overdose, especially with very powerful opioids being discretely added to some illicit drugs, so they're offering such a space.

Nurse Marilou Gagnon, who was part of an Overdose Prevention Ottawa launch event on Thursday, said the tent could have flexible hours, could move around and they could open more than one if there's the need.

A look at the overdose prevention pop up on St. Patrick #ottnews pic.twitter.com/QJRpnyJo8X — @matthewkupfer

A look inside

Ottawa Public Health said Thursday it wanted to meet with Overdose Prevention Ottawa, saying they had common goals.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said he's open to talking to groups that want to save lives from overdoses, but would prefer they follow the framework to open a legal injection site set up by the federal government.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre in central Ottawa has that approval and plans to open its supervised injection site as early as October, when renovations to its building could be finished.

Its executive director David Gibson said he understands the frustration with how long this process can take but has concerns about oversight.

Overdose Prevention Ottawa is hosting a media tour of the site Friday afternoon.