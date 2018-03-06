A former teacher and basketball coach who was facing dozens of historical sexual assault charges has died.

Donald Greenham's lawyer, Sean May, confirmed Tuesday the 75-year-old died at his home on Sunday.

The allegations against Greenham dated back to the 1970s and 1980s, when he was a teacher and coach with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board. There were 19 complainants against him at the time of his death.

His alleged victims were all boys, between the ages of 12 and 17 at the time.

May said Greenham maintained his innocence. He was set to go to trial later this year.