Friends and colleagues of an Ottawa doctor who died during a cross-country skiing event last weekend are remembering him as a kind and modest professional, a pioneer in his field who transformed the lives of countless stroke victims.

Dr. Cheemun Lum, 51, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on Saturday on a ski trail near Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., where he was participating in the Canadian Ski Marathon alongside his wife and friends.

"I think we just spent the first day in shock, not really believing it happened," Lum's friend and Ottawa Hospital colleague Dr. Grant Stotts told Robyn Bresnahan on CBC's Ottawa Morning.

"I certainly couldn't believe it, because I was just skiing with him a weekend ago, and he was fine. We just skied along like we usually did ... and absolutely nothing seemed wrong."

Lum was a renowned stroke specialist who served as the head of neurointervention and diagnostic neuroradiology at the Ottawa Hospital. He was also associate professor of radiology at the University of Ottawa.

'The only thanks he ever wanted was for us to tell him how the patient did the next day.' - Dr. Grant Stotts

Colleague and friend Dr. Dar Dowlatshahi remembers Lum as a kind, modest man who worked tirelessly to save the lives of stroke patients.

"He would go in and take a person who is completely paralyzed, can't talk — and essentially best case scenario heading to a nursing home and worst case scenario going to pass away over the next couple days — and he would go in and just reverse it completely, and have the person walk out with a story to tell a couple of days later," said Dowlatshahi.

"That's literally what he did, and he's done it hundreds of times."

Avid cross-country skier, mountain biker

Lum also helped pioneer a groundbreaking treatment of strokes to help patients recover, according to Stotts, which saw him spending long hours in labs over the last decade.

"In our field, to be honest, there's a lot of egos. There's a lot of people that are grabbing attention and headlines. And this is a man who, the only thanks he ever wanted was for us to tell him how the patient did the next day," he said.

A moment of silence was observed by skiers at the marathon Sunday morning. (Canadian Ski Marathon/Submitted)

An avid outdoorsman, Lum was on the first day of the Canadian Ski Marathon between Lachute and Gatineau, Que., when he collapsed and died.

"He loved the outdoors; he did most of his activities with his family. He was really a family-oriented person who did cross country skiing and mountain biking trips with his family several times a year," said Stotts.

"If there's any small blessing in this, I think the fact that Cheemun was doing what he loved to do when this happened was just a small kind of iota of benefit in the whole thing."

Lum is survived by his wife and two teenage children.