Parents of children in Ottawa daycares are failing to keep their kids' immunization records up to date, the city's public health agency says.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) surveyed immunization records of children at 114 licensed childcare centres between June and August.

Records for 1,504 out of 3,304 children enrolled at the centres — about 45 per cent — were incomplete, OPH said.

"It's the same issue as with other children who go to school: parents don't necessarily know that they need to report [immunizations] to Ottawa Public Health," said Marie-Claude Turcotte, the program manager for immunization with OPH.

Turcotte said OPH did not investigate further to find out whether the children with missing records had in fact been immunized, but their parents had neglected to update their records.

OPH can't suspend daycare kids

Unlike with school-age children, OPH does not have the authority to suspend children at daycares who are found to have incomplete immunization records.

"[Keeping immunization records up to date is] a good habit for parents as their child enters the school system, because later there's suspension involved," Turcotte said.

Parents in Ottawa can update their child's immunization record through the following methods: