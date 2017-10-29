Ottawans are donning makeup and costumes for a lively celebration of a Mexican holiday honouring the dead.

Piñatas, face painting, Mexican dishes, dance performances and a Mariachi band are on the agenda for the colourful Day of the Dead party happening at the Shenkman Arts Centre Sunday.

The Day of the Dead is an annual celebration of and tribute to people who've died, said Josué Nieto, president of the Ballet Folklórico Aztlán Ottawa/Gatineau dance group, which is performing at the event.

"Everybody dresses up, everybody has makeup on their faces. And everybody walks We walk into the cemeteries where our family members who passed away," he told CBC Radio's All In A Day.

They create altars, celebrate their deceased family members with food and drink, play music and dance, he added.

"We let them know that we still remember that they are still with us, in our hearts and our thoughts."

Other countries adopting colourful celebration

Celebrations have expanded outside Mexico's borders. The Day of the Dead has been featured in movies and in TV shows and other cities around the world are adopting the celebration, Nieto said.

Mexico's Day of the Dead festivities take place on Nov. 1 and 2. Ottawa's own version, a family event presented by MexiCANo TV, takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.



