Ottawa 'manbroiderer' breaks through gender stereotypes

An Ottawa man is bursting gender stereotypes one cross-stitch at a time as he works on his latest project — a series of embroidered feminist icons, including former first lady Michelle Obama, scientist Marie Curie and fictional character Anne Shirley.

Since February, Mike Reynolds has cross-stitched inside trains, restaurants and coffee shops despite the gender stereotype that exist about hobbies like embroidery and cross-stitching, which are typically seen as feminine, Reynolds said.

"It's more of something I have taken up that I have enjoyed that hasn't typically [been] deemed masculine," he told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"What I am trying to do is show that men should be doing things that bring them joy and also teach that femininity is strong and powerful as well."

Some of Mike Reynolds's creations. (Mike Reynolds)

'I am happy doing it'

With a strong interest in visual arts, Reynolds said he wanted to discover a craft he was good at and decided to try cross-stitching. His partner bought him a book of 30 feminist icons he could design.

Reynolds has cross-stitched female characters from Black Panther, the Hunger Games, Doctor Who and Harry Potter.

His most recent pattern is of Naomi Wadler, a 11-year-old American girl who gave an impassioned speech at the March for Our Lives protest against gun violence in the U.S.

"My designs are pretty basic designs but they are almost like video game character designs and people seem to get a real kick out of me doing them," he said.

Reynolds designs many of his own patterns. One of his two daughters also makes her own abstract cross-stitch pieces, he said.

"I like showing them [my daughters] that I am happy doing it," he said. "And that [if] there is something that makes you happy, don't let the opinion of others bring down that joy and to do it."

His brightly-coloured, pixelated designs sell for around $30 on his online blog.

'A revolution of men cross-stitching'

People have shown a lot of warmth and encouragement both online and in person, he said, adding that he's seen several other "manbroiderers" sharing their cross-stitching work online.

"I know other men who have taken it up since seeing my projects which has been really awesome," Reynolds said. "Not to just see them doing something that they enjoy, but also to congratulate [them for] finished projects."

He said that women often ask him about the needlework skills involved in the craft, while men are more interested in the characters he designs.

Part of the reason why he cross-stitches, he said, is to break gender stereotypes, but the main reason is because he loves to do it.

"It's not that I want a revolution of men cross-stitching," he said. "It's more of something I have taken up [and] that I have enjoyed."