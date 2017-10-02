An Ottawa couple is shaken but unhurt after a gunman opened fire on a crowd attending a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Brad Sherk and Lindsay Hugenholtz Sherk were on their honeymoon in Las Vegas when gunfire erupted from the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel. At least 58 people died and more than 500 were injured when bullets sprayed the crowd of people gathered for an outdoor country music festival.

"We heard a pop, pop, pop. Everyone kind of looked around, and we thought maybe someone was just doing fireworks," said Brad Sherk. "And then the second round came and you could tell it wasn't fireworks."

Sherk said he saw country music singer Jason Aldean run from the stage. A security guard told the couple to get down.

'The rounds just kept coming'

"So my wife and I, we dropped to the floor and the rounds just kept coming," Sherk said. "It was so many rounds. We were just holding each other's hands."

Lindsay Hugenholtz Sherk, left. and Brad Sherk were on their honeymoon in Las Vegas when they found themselves in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. (Facebook/Lindsay Hugenholtz Sherk)

Sherk said he wanted to flee, but his wife convinced him to stay put.

"She just kept saying to me, 'Stay down, stay down, stay down,' cause I wanted to get up and start running. Cause that's your first instinct. You're full of adrenaline. You're scared. You're not thinking straight."

The couple eventually did run, and Sherk described a scene of utter chaos, with people crying, screaming, and running with chairs and tables covering their heads in an effort to protect themselves from flying bullets.

The couple stopped under a set of bleachers, afraid to proceed to the exits.

"We didn't know if it was a terrorist attack, and if they were going to hit all the entrances and basically just line people up," Sherk said.

Miraculous more weren't killed

While under the bleachers, Sherk said they witnessed desperate people attempting to climb the walls to escape.

It's miraculous that more people weren't killed, Sherk said, because "the amount of gunshots that went off, it was just so unbelievable."

Following the directions of security personnel, the couple moved east, passing police officers and shooting victims on the ground. They finally found their way out of the venue and made their way to a hotel.

After being told the building was in lockdown and they wouldn't be allowed to leave, the couple checked in and attempted to reach family at home to say they were safe.

The gunman has been identified by police as Stephen Paddock, 64, who was later found dead at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino — the same hotel the couple had originally checked into to celebrate their honeymoon.