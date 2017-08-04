From outdoor concerts to making friends with slimy, wet creatures, there are a lot of excuses to be by the water this long weekend. And don't forget the awe inspiring action under the big top.

Water Music

A beautiful setting, tranquil music and a backdrop of art and nature. What's not to like?

A highlight of a bike ride along the Ottawa River cycling path is the sight of rock creations painstakingly assembled by artist John Ceprano. The population of precariously balanced stones and rocks transform Remic Rapids into an outdoor gallery. This weekend, Ceprano is inviting musicians and dancers to this serene setting — and they're reciprocating with performances that respond to the environment.

"We've already got a beautiful melodic sound in the background with the rapids," said Ceprano. "The musicians and performers who come upon this site are already in harmony with the water, the light and the sound."

WHERE: Remic Rapids Park, Sir John A. Macdonald Pkwy. There is free parking, but the best and most enjoyable way to get there is by bike.

WHEN: Saturday starting at 2 p.m., Sunday beginning at 5 p.m.

COST: Free

The Well-Being of Wet Beings

Fire dancer Zoe Georgaras and drummer Pierre Sauvé give a sunset performance at 7:30 p.m. at Remic Rapids.

Meet and greet the slippery creatures who live in local lakes and rivers at this weekly show-and-tell, taking place Sunday at Blanchet Beach on Meech Lake. The NCC's enthusiastic nature interpreters employ sound effects, props and games to educate the whole family about the frogs, toads and salamanders who depend on healthy waterways for their well-being. It's an opportunity to learn about the amphibians and then take a dip in the lake where they live.

WHERE: Blanchet Beach, Meech Lake, Gatineau Park at parking lot 13.

WHEN: Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

COST: The seminar and beach is free, but there is a fee of $11 to park at P13.

Magic and Mayhem

Volta, the new Cirque du Soleil spectacle delivers high-octane excitement, artistry and jaw-dropping acrobatic feats. Inspired by the exploits of extreme sports, it's a white-knuckle display of agility, strength and exuberance executed by a troupe of colourful superheroes, who'll have children howling in glee and adults holding their breath.

Learn about frogs and salamanders and the other slimy beings who live in Meech Lake. (CBC)

WHERE: Under the circus tent Zibi Site, 2 Laurier St., Gatineau (Hull sector)

WHEN: The show runs until August 27, Tuesdays through Sunday.

TICKETS: Start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Salsa the night away Expect spectacular antics, colour and magic under the big top in Gatineau. (Radio-Canada)

The Ottawa Salsa Convention brings together hundreds of dance fans, teachers, and international and local salsa stars for a three-day festival. There are lessons, Latin dance parties and performances from award-winning professionals. For beginners there's a salsa boot camp on Saturday evening — a crash course in all the right moves — followed by a DJ dance party that ends in the early morning hours.

WHERE: Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park, 1000 Exhibition Way.

WHEN: Friday 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

COST: There is a range of tickets and passes for performances and workshops, $15 to $149 depending on how you want to participate. You can check them out here.