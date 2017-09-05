Judges will be taking over bail hearings at two Ontario courthouses Tuesday as the provincial court tries to reduce delays in the wake of the Jordan decision.

The Ontario Court of Justice told CBC News the "limited project" comes into effect Sept. 5 for weekday bail courts in Ottawa and at Toronto's College Park courthouse.

Bail hearings are typically the responsibility of justices of the peace and that will continue to be the case outside of those two courthouses, according to court spokesperson Kate Andrew.

"The Ontario Court of Justice wants to assess whether judges bringing their extensive criminal trial experience to assess and manage the case at the earliest stage of the criminal court process will reduce court delay," she said in a written statement.

Three judges will be involved in the pilot project on top of their existing caseload, Andrew said. They were chosen from the pool of 13 judges recently appointed to help ease delays in Ontario's courts.

The justices of the peace have been reassigned to preside over bail hearings in other parts of their respective regions.

The Association of Justices of the Peace of Ontario declined to comment for this story.

Andrew said the Supreme Court of Canada's Jordan decision demands courts seek out all options to prevent delays at every stage of the process.

Supporters of Nayel family hold placards during a protest outside the Ottawa courthouse on Nov. 17, 2016, days after an Ottawa judge stayed a first-degree murder charge against Adam Picard. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

The landmark R. v. Jordan ruling imposes a deadline of 18 months for provincial court cases to be completed, or 30 months in a Superior Court, to uphold an accused person's charter right to a trial without unreasonable delays

About 6,000 criminal cases in Ontario could be stayed or withdrawn in the wake of the ruling, according to estimates from the Ontario Crown Attorneys Association earlier this year.

Defence lawyers remain 'on guard'

Anne London-Weinstein, president of the Defence Counsel Association of Ottawa, said judges may be able to speed up the bail process and help resolve cases more quickly by moving to pre-trial.

"I think anything that can relieve the bottleneck — and we do have a lot of issues in bail court — is helpful," London-Weinstein said.

She said judges may be able to bring matters to a resolution more quickly, immediately after a bail hearing.

However, she said the association will be watching to make sure Crown attorneys provide enough disclosure so due process isn't sacrificed for expediency.

Anne London-Weinstein, president of the Defence Counsel Association of Ottawa, says judges may help to reduce delays by dealing with cases quickly as they enter the system. (Ashley Burke)

"What we don't want to happen is for people to be pleading guilty when their counsel don't have adequate disclosure to review. So that's something we'll be on guard about," she said.

London-Weinstein said she expects the judges will use their first-hand experience to recommend solutions to make the court system more efficient.

"The crowding at the jail is related to bail, which is related to the number of persons who are being charged, which contributes overall to the delay, which also feeds right into Jordan. They are interconnected issues," she said.

"I actually think that having the judges at the very front end and seeing what happens, what types of cases are coming through there and what types of charges are being laid is a good thing."

Jordan adjustments

In December of last year, Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi announced the province would be hiring more judges, Crowns and duty council to reduce wait times, and speed up the process of an accused getting his or her day in court.

The decision to assign responsibilities to judges and justices of the peace is made independently of the Attorney General's office.

In a written statement, Naqvi's office said the Jordan decision means all levels of government must act to prevent serious criminal cases from being stayed.

"The ministry recognizes the important role that judges and justices of the peace play in the justice system," said Clare Graham, a ministry spokesperson.

"Our priority is on improving Ontario's criminal justice system and the ministry supports any effort from the Ontario Court of Justice to tackle delay in the justice system."