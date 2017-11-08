The City of Ottawa's 2018 draft budget will be tabled this morning — the last budget for this term of government and the spending blueprint for the municipal election year.

When Mayor Jim Watson gives his budget speech shortly after 10 a.m., he is sure to announce a property tax increase of no more than 2 per cent. That limited tax increase was a key promise of Watson's 2014 election campaign, and he has kept that promise each of the last three years. There is no reason to expect anything different in 2018.

The mayor has dropped few hints about what will be in the budget, although he has said there will be more money for affordable housing.

As well, Watson has hinted there could be more money for fixing roads. The city's roads have been in such bad shape that in May of this year council voted to spend an additional $2.5 million on resurfacing and $400,000 to fill potholes.

We'll be watching to see how much money goes toward the winter maintenance and police budgets, two areas that tend to give councillors headaches.

Social service agencies are also looking for a $1-million boost to their base budget.

CBC Ottawa's municipal reporters Joanne Chianello and Laura Osman will live-tweet the meeting. Follow along in the live blog.