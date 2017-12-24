The holiday season is a time for friends and family to gather and be merry, often over a festive holiday meal. But for some struggling to make ends meet, a large Christmas feast is not manageable.

Fortunately, there are several spots in Ottawa that offer free holiday meals for all.

Christmas Eve

Operation Big Turkey is expanding to seven community centres this year. For the past twelve years, Operation Big Turkey has been serving traditional holiday meals across the city on Christmas Eve.

The dinner includes turkey with all the fixings and some vegetarian options available.

This year the Operation Big Turkey has partnered with these seven community centres:

1. Overbrook Community Centre

33 Quill St. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

2. Hunt Club Riverside-Park Community Centre

3320 Paul Anka Dr. from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

3. Albion Heatherington Recreation Centre

1560 Heatherington Rd. from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

4. Carlington Recreation Centre

1520 Caldwell Ave. from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

5. Foster Farm Community Centre

1065 Ramsey Cres. from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

6. Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre

102 Greenview Ave. from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

7. Jack Purcell Community Centre

320 Jack Purcell Ln. from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Christmas Day

St. Peter and Paul's Anglican Church

Where: 227 Elgin St.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Peter and Paul's Anglican church will be hosting a dinner on Christmas day at the Knox Presbyterian Church on Elgin and Lisgar. A turkey dinner will be provided and all are encouraged to join in for some Christmas carols. Outdoor footwear must be checked at the door so guests are encouraged to bring slippers or indoor shoes. For more information visit the church's website.

Heart and Crown

Where: 67 Clarence St.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Heart and Crown will be hosting their 25th annual Christmas dinner for the less fortunate at their Byward Market location. Those looking to donate or volunteer can contact Kristen Bradley.

The Carleton Tavern

Where: 223 Armstrong St.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Carleton Tavern will also open its doors for their 16th annual dinner for the less fortunate. There will be live music, food and warm clothes. For more information visit the Carleton Tavern Facebook page.