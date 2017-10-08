Thanksgiving is a time to gather with friends and family, and to be grateful for the good things in life.

But we all know what the main event is: the feast.

In Town and Out host Giacomo Panico spoke with Ottawa chefs about their favourite Thanksgiving dishes and what made those meals so memorable.

You can't go wrong with a classic

Ben Baird from the Ottawa Streat Gourmet food truck said the smells really take him back to when he was a kid.

"First thing, 8 a.m., you start making the stuffing, dicing the bread, frying the onions, shredding up the turkey liver," he explained.

The last thing is the gravy, using pan drippings. The delicious flavours remind him of family and fall colours.

"It's a classic," he said. "Not all foods can be fancy, some have to be hearty and soul-warming."

Étienne Cuerrier's Thanksgiving memories include an education in game meat.

"My grandma was always taking care of us and our family for Thanksgiving," said Cuerrier, from the Hintonburg sandwich shop Meat Press.

"One year my grandfather decided he was in charge. So he went and hunted a hare and it was super exciting to pluck it, prepare it."

But his grandpa's meal was a disaster

"It was dry, it was gamey," Cuerrier said.

"The dessert was not better. He left some cream out on the counter all day, and trying to whip it for hours."

The meal, though, got Cuerrier interested in game meat and helped him get to where he is in his career today, he said.

'The biggest tip I could offer is don't scrimp on the cheese.' - Jennifer Heagle, Red Apron

Jennifer Heagle, one of the owners of Centretown's Red Apron store, said Thanksgiving was all about cheese sauce when she was a child.

"At our table we always had broccoli or cauliflower, or both, bathed in cheesy, cheesy cheddary sauce," she said.

"A nice bechamel (sauce) loaded full of cheese … It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without it."

Headle admitted her mom probably made the sauce just to get the kids to eat their vegetables, but now it's become tradition.

There's one important thing to keep in mind when preparing a good bechamel, Heagle said.

"The biggest tip I could offer is don't scrimp on the cheese."

How to keep vegetarians happy

It can be tough being a vegetarian on Thanksgiving because so much of the traditional meal is focused on meat.

Fortunately for Olivia Cruikshank from Pure Kitchen, her mom would prepare a special dish just for her when the family gathered for a feast.

"It was a vegetable strudel made with zucchini, cabbage, mushrooms, red peppers, fresh herbs and some cheddar cheese wrapped up into a puff pastry," Cruikshank said.

"When you'd cut into it, everything would ooze out. It was just melt in your mouth."

Cruikshank added she's thought about serving the dish at Pure Kitchen, but the logistics of the wrapping and the puff pastry aren't feasible for a busy restaurant.

She'll just be keeping the recipe to herself, for now.

Ross May, from Seed to Sausage General Store, now knows what gives gravy a good kick.

"My memory of Thanksgiving is making the gravy. My mom was really good at whipping up gravy with everything from the bottom of the pan and water from the potatoes," he said.

"One fine year, she turned it over to my brother-in-law who worked in Italian restaurants, and he added sherry and whisky … The gravy kicked up to the next level."

It was a massive meal that his mom had to prepare — about two dozen people over for dinner — so she was happy to hand off gravy duties to someone else, May added.

"Silky smooth, it was fantastic. Almost sweet," he said.

"Sherry made it the best."