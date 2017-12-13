Two major charities in Ottawa say donations are down this December compared to previous holiday campaigns.

Both the Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign and the Caring and Sharing Exchange's Christmas Exchange Program are appealing for more donations this year, in part due to increased demand for their services.

'We're working hard to stretch our budget so every single person on our list receives help.' - Cindy Smith, Caring and Sharing Exchange

The Caring and Sharing Exchange typically provides food hampers and vouchers for 16,000 individuals during the holidays. Last year the charity was unable to provide for everyone on its list, and executive director Cindy Smith said it's struggling again this year.

"We're working hard to stretch our budget so every single person on our list receives help," Smith said in a news release

Kettle Campaign also falling short

The Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign raises money to feed and clothe people in need during the holiday season, as well as supporting Salvation Army services year round, including children's summer camps.

But with just two weeks left in this year's campaign, the charity has yet to reach even one-third of its $700,000 fundraising goal.

The Salvation Army's Glenn van Gulik said the organization is trying to reach both individuals and large donors.

"We hope that more businesses and donors will feel compelled to help others in their community who are struggling at this time of year," van Gulik said in a news release.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the charities' respective websites.