It wasn't just the ballplayers getting walked Monday afternoon at RCGT Park.

Monday was "Paws in the Park" day, which meant Ottawa Champions fans could bring their dogs to the ballpark to watch the team take on the New Jersey Jackals.

And while the Champions ended up taking a ruff — er, rough 2-1 loss, we're pretty sure the canine subjects of the following photos didn't really mind.

Holiday Monday was 'Paws in the Park' day at RGCT Park, as the Ottawa Champions took on the New Jersey Jackals. (CBC)

Here are some good dogs at the Ottawa Champions game Monday afternoon. (CBC)

A dog is greeted by the Ottawa Champions' mascot — whom we're pretty sure isn't a canine — at RCGT Park in Ottawa on Aug. 7, 2017. (CBC)

A woman and her dog watch the Ottawa Champions take on the New Jersey Jackals at RCGT Park on Aug. 7, 2017. (CBC)