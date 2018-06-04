Ottawa Centre shaping into key election battleground

Joel Harden, the NDP candidate for the urban riding of Ottawa Centre, believes his party's rise in the polls is a sign the urban riding is ripe for an election upset after 23 years in Liberal hands.

"I think that's because people can smell that this is an opportunity that can really change Ontario, and Ottawa Centre can play a big role in doing that," Harden said while canvassing at a downtown apartment building.

We're the strategic vote against Doug Ford. - Joel Harden, NDP candidate, Ottawa Centre

As proof, Harden claims his campaign has raised more money than any other NDP candidate, including Leader Andrea Horwath.

Until 1995, Ottawa Centre had for more than two decades been an NDP stronghold. Harden wants to help usher in the party's renaissance, and believes the riding has a vital role to play in blocking the possibility of a Progressive Conservative government.

"We're the strategic vote against Doug Ford."

Ottawa Centre NDP candidate Joel Harden says he can carry 300 lawn signs on his campaign bike. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

But Harden is squaring off against a popular Liberal incumbent with three election wins under his belt.

Yasir Naqvi took the riding in 2014 with over half the vote, and he hasn't really slowed down.

"I've been the MPP knocking on doors every single weekend since I was elected 10 years ago," Naqvi said. "It was a commitment that I made."

Undecided voters

Naqvi conceded there are a lot of undecided voters this time around, and he intends on spending the last days reminding them of what he's done for the riding.

With the Liberals now polling in third place, Naqvi has resorted to a utilitarian slogan that's refreshingly direct: "Re-elect a good MPP."

But even if Naqvi can win another election, he can't guarantee voters he'll be returning to Queen's Park as a member of the governing party.

"My commitment is that regardless of which side of the legislature I'm sitting at, I'll be a strong, progressive voice for our community," he said.

PC candidate Colleen McCleery and the Green Party's Cherie Wong are also running in Ottawa Centre.

Liberal candidate Yasir Naqvi, first elected in 2007, is hoping to fin a fourth election with the campaign slogan, 'Re-elect a good MPP.' (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Liberals eye PC voters

Meanwhile Liberals have their sites set on an unlikely new constituency: PC voters concerned about a possible NDP win.

PC candidate Colleen McCleery says the voters she meets share her concern about the growing provincial deficit. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC) While the PCs traditionally finish third in Ottawa Centre, they consistently pick up 20 per cent of the vote, territory their rivals would dearly love to move in on.

But McCleery isn't giving it up without a fight. ​

She's been canvassing since she was appointed by the party in late April, just before the campaign got underway.

The management consultant said her message resonates with voters uncomfortable with rising government debt.

And she strongly doubts Kathleen Wynne's Liberals will be able to convince Tories to support switch allegiances.

'Someone new and fresh'

In fact, there are signs it's the Liberals who could be losing support in Ottawa Centre — to the NDP.

"I've always voted Liberal, [but] this time I want something to change and want to see what NDP has to offer," said resident Rafaella Ball.

Ball said she likes Naqvi, but believes it's time fo a change. "We've had him a few years. I wanted to see some change a little bit, someone new and fresh."

Naqvi said his campaign is gearing up to send out "hundreds of volunteers" to get out the vote on election day.

Harden brags he has 1,000 volunteers ready to go.