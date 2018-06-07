NDP candidate Joel Harden wins Ottawa Centre

NDP candidate Joel Harden has defeated incumbent Liberal and current Attorney General Yasir Naqvi in Ottawa Centre, CBC News is projecting.

With 36.2 per cent of polls counted, Harden has 44.8 per cent of the vote. Naqvi, his closest competitor, is well behind with 34.0 per cent of the vote.

Colleen McCleery, a management consultant running for the Progressive Conservatives, is in third place with 16.7 per cent of the vote.

The Liberals have held Ottawa Centre since Bob Rae's NDP government was defeated in 1995, but with a strong history of New Democrat wins at the federal level and a high proportion of unionized employees, the party was hoping for an upset win.

Stretching over a wide swath of urban Ottawa, the riding is ethnically and economically diverse, including wealthy neighbourhoods, high-density rental housing, and commercial centres. The riding includes Westboro, Centretown, the Central Experimental Farm, Rideauview, Old Ottawa South and Old Ottawa East.

The other candidates in the riding are: