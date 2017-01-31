A new central library is one step closer to being built on the edge of LeBreton Flats after the Ottawa Public Library board voted in favour of locating the facility at city-owned land at 557 Wellington St. Tuesday evening.

The board voted 8-to-1 in favour of the site after a meeting that lasted more than four hours, with Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney the sole trustee to vote against the location.

Council is set to debate and vote on the issue on Feb. 8.

Before 21 public delegations made their deputations, the library staff made a lengthy presentation that included survey results by a poll conducted by Nanos Research earlier this month.

Of the 1,000 residents randomly surveyed, 88 per cent of respondents were in favour of the plan to share a proposed 216,000-square foot library with the federal Library and Archives Canada (LAC), with 133,000 square feet going to the city library branch. (The poll is considered accurate plus or minus three per cent, 19 times out of 20.)

The super-library would cost $168 million to build — although that's a very rough estimate — with the city paying $99 million and the federal government contributing $69 million.

More importantly, the survey showed that 72 per cent of respondents preferred the city-owned site.

The poll pointed out that this site represented the "lowest cost to taxpayers," according to a presentation from pollster Nik Nanos.

Most speakers against plan

The support for the city site wasn't equal across the city, with higher support in the suburbs and rural area.

However, even in the central area where there has been vocal opposition to the LeBreton Flats location, 61 per cent of respondents were in favour of 557 Wellington St.

The proposed location runs west from the intersection of Albert and Commissioner streets and south of the Confederation light rail line.

The site is about 50 metres west of Bronson Avenue and about 250 metres east of the Pimisi LRT station, currently under construction.

More than two-thirds of the 21 public delegations spoke against siting the central library at LeBreton Flats, arguing that the location is too far for residents and workers in the downtown area, and that the steep hill west of Bronson would make it difficult for people with mobility issues to reach the library.