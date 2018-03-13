The union representing striking workers at Carleton University has filed a complaint with the Ontario Labour Relations Board, accusing the university's administration of unfair labour practices.

"We are calling out the university's administration for bargaining in bad faith," said Jacynthe Barbeau, negotiator for CUPE 2424, in a statement released late Tuesday evening.

About 800 support staff at Carleton have been on strike since March 5, in a dispute largely over pension benefits.

Barbeau said school administrators are not accurately portraying the union's position or their own, making it more difficult to find a resolution.

"This type of behaviour only helps to prolong the dispute and prevent the kind of negotiations that are needed to resolve it."

She said the university has not asked to return to the bargaining table, but accused them of suggesting otherwise.

"Our determination to keep the rights and protections around our pensions doesn't give the university's administration permission to mislead Carleton's workers or the public," she said in a statement.

CBC could not reach anyone from Carleton late Tuesday evening.