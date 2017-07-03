An Ottawa cancer researcher is hanging up his lab coat after 40 years of researching the disease.

Dr. Michael McBurney stepped down as the scientific director of the Ottawa Hospital's cancer therapeutics program on June 30.

When McBurney was growing up, cancer was a taboo word.

"Generally, they didn't talk about cancer because it was a death sentence," he told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning. "The word wasn't mentioned because it was a horrible disease that you didn't want in the family."

He decided to become a scientist specializing in cancer research at a time when survival rates were low and chemotherapy methods ineffective, he said.

"Chemo was just starting, the drugs and procedures were quite poor," he continued. "Almost all treatments had serious side effects, and the success rates were around 50 per cent."

No single cure

The desire to improve treatment led McBurney to help build the first cancer research lab at the Ottawa Hospital more than 30 years ago. The centre now has more than 300 researchers to develop patient care and research cures.

Ottawa needs to have chips in the game in order to get access to groundbreaking procedures, McBurney said.

"Cancer is not one disease, it's a series of diseases. We're not going to have a single cure for cancer," he added. "Our patients benefit from a research centre here because they get access to all the latest methods."

New statistics show that half of Canadians will face cancer at some point in their lives, but he said it's due to an aging population, not an epidemic.

'I'm exceedingly hopeful'

New methods McBurney has helped develop have saved the lives of some of his aging friends.

"I have lots of friends who are patients at the centre and they're still kicking. It gives one the warm fuzzies," he said.

Though he is retiring as the director of the centre, McBurney said the research team won't get rid of him that easily.

"I really want to be around to see what happens. Scientists don't walk away, we're too invested," he said. "I'm exceedingly hopeful."