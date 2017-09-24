Ottawa just barely broke a weather record for Sept. 24 on Sunday with a scorching high of 31.8 C and a humidex of 39 C.

The previous record high was 31.7 C set in 1872, according to weather historian Rolf Campbell, as a heat warning for hte region remains in effect.

Sunday also appeared to be the hottest fall day Ottawa has ever seen.

Today is #Ottawa's hottest fall day ever. Today's high is 31.8℃. The previous record was 31.7℃ on Sept 25th, 1891. #OttNews — @YOW_Weather

Here's how residents spent the unusually warm autumn day.

Twitter user @snazel got creative and built this makeshift air conditioner to keep cool.

I've set up an improvised AC, with fans blowing through ice. pic.twitter.com/CubRRzRGFU — @snazel

Staying cool indoors with this big nose. pic.twitter.com/EtymEJt1BN — @suzemuse

Air conditioning and fans were popular choices for staying cool.

In my air conditioned house. Screw this weather. I need fall. — @Kat_Fergie

Others, however, didn't seem to mind the late season heat after a mostly wet July and August.

The unusual warm fall weather continues into the beginning of next week with a high of 32 C and a humidex of 41 C on Monday.

Temperatures are set to reach 31 C on Tuesday and 28 C on Wednesday.

That's when temperatures will return to normal later in the week with highs between 16 C and 17 C.