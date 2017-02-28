The civilian oversight agency that investigates complaints against police in Ontario is now looking into the actions of two Ottawa police officers who returned an abused boy to his home where he was shackled, burned and nearly starved to death by his parents in the family's Kanata basement.

The boy's father, a 45-year-old former RCMP officer who can't be named to protect the boy's identity, was found guilty of aggravated assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessities of life on Nov. 21, 2016.

The boy's stepmother, who legally adopted him, was found guilty of assault with a weapon and failing to provide the necessities of life.

Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau told the Ottawa Police Services Board on Monday that he had received a letter from Ontario's Independent Police Review Director Gerry McNeilly informing him that the agency had received two complaints about how the police officers dealt with the boy's allegations against his father.

Bordeleau said the OPS would not release the results of its investigation, which are expected at the end of March, until the Office of the Independent Police Review Director has finished its probe.

Chief ordered review

In December Bordeleau told the board that he had ordered a full case review of why the boy, who had complained to police, was returned home to endure another 15 months of abuse before his father and stepmother were arrested in February 2013.

In November 2011 the boy, then 9, sought refuge at the nearby home of a classmate. That girl's mother, who testified at the trial of the boy's parents. said she called police after the boy showed her what appeared to be rug burns on his arms.

The boy said the injuries came from being forced by his father to do hundreds of pushups as punishment for not finishing his homework, and said that if he didn't complete them he wasn't fed. The woman testified that the boy was emaciated.

But even after the boy told police what he had endured, the two constables who arrived at the classmate's home returned the boy to his own house, where his father convinced them there was nothing wrong.

Racked with guilt

The woman, whose name is also being withheld to protect the boy's identity, told CBC she was outraged when she heard one constable tell the boy that if he was lying his father could go to jail.

"He's not on trial here! He's the victim," the woman recalled telling the officer.

The woman said she's still racked with guilt because she told the boy to trust the officers who were leading him back home.

The boy's stepmother was sentenced last month to three years in prison.

A sentencing hearing for the boy's father is scheduled to begin March 2.